Tanzania: Relief As Fuel Prices Drop Drastically in Tanzania

5 May 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — The retail and wholesale prices for the petroleum products, imported through Dar es Salaam port, for May have dropped compared to prices recorded on April, 2020, thanks to the fall in the world market prices according to Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura).

The new retail prices released by the regulator which takes effect from Wednesday, May 6, shows cap price for a litre of petrol has decreased by Sh219 (equivalent to 10.5 per cent), diesel has dropped by Sh143 (7.17 per cent) whereas a litre of kerosene is now Sh355 less (equivalent to 18.45 per cent).

Ewura's statement shows that retail prices for petrol and diesel in Northern regions including Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Arusha and Manyara have also dropped by Sh463 per litre (21.88 per cent), Sh377 per litre (18.21 per cent) respectively.

Motorists in Dar es Salaam will buy petrol at Sh1868, diesel at 1846 whereas kerosene will cost Sh1,568.

Those in Tanga, Same, Manyara , Arusha , Mwanga, Moshi are the greatest beneficiaries as they are set to buy Petrol at less than Sh1800.

Ewura has attribuited the fall in prices due to the global trends that has largely affected oil prices at the World Market.

Also Read

Israeli hospital to treat Covid-19 patients with Cannabis

Covid-19: Kenya cases soar to 535 as 45 more test positive

Dar es Salaam shops run out of sugar amid crackdown by authorities

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.