Tanzania: Brisk Business for Tanzanian Street Food Vendors

Hand washing is one of the important preventive recommendations by the World Health Organisation to slow the spread of coronavirus.

However, small traders on the main streets of the bustling Kariakoo business centre in the heart of Dar es Salaam city are not observing these guidelines.

As their businesses go on unabated, traders selling nyama choma in barbecue do not have water, soap or hand sanitiser for their customers could wash or disinfect their hands.

On the ground

A walk along a crowded street in downtown Dar es Salaam revealed the situation on the ground. Apart from not observing social distancing, some traders and customers are not wearing face masks, hence exposing themselves to easy infection.

Dar es Salaam regional commissioner Paul Makonda issued directives two weeks ago requiring everyone who goes to the city centre to wear masks.

It could be that the food vendors cannot afford to provide soap and water or hand sanitiser for their customers. I approached the noisy area and asked for the price of the roasted meat. It costs between Tsh1,000 ($0.4) and Tsh2,000 ($0.9) depending on the size.

The roasted meat is served with cassava or potatoes that are cut into small pieces and mixed with chopped chillies and kachumbari. The kachumbari is made with tomatoes, onions and cabbage and packed separately.

Customers are not allowed to sit around and have to take their food back to their offices or find a place where they can eat comfortably while observing social distancing.

As most restaurants have closed their businesses in the city, Kongo street is the only area where people can get something to eat.

Dar es-Salaam is an important economic centre for Tanzania and President John Magufuli decided not to lock the city down so business is going on much the same as before.

Instead he advised people to observe the necessary guidelines as basic precautionary measures to curb the pandemic.

However, the president's call is different from the measures imposed by the other EAC Heads of States whereby their national lockdown and social distancing measures are drying up work and incomes, and are likely to disrupt agricultural production.

Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda have imposed stringent measures that are affecting the supply routes.