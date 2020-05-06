Tanzania: Ndanda in Dire Need for Financial Assistance

AS the prospect to resume the Mainland Premier League soon are high, Ndanda FC have become the first side to seek financial assistance to enable them accomplish their remaining league fixtures.

There is a big possibility that it is not only Ndanda to ring the bell of seeking financial help but there are many more clubs especially those which do not have main sponsors.

Breaking the ice yesterday was Ndanda General Secretary, Selemani Kachele, who said they highly depend on contributions made by stakeholders of the club, who have now pressed the brake pedal as far as financing the club is concerned.

"For our team, we depend a lot on small contributions, which are made by various stakeholders because the money provided by league sponsors is not enough to cater for all our needs required to run the club. "We have tried different means to source revenue to help the club get back on its feet upon resumption of the league, but most of our financiers are not ready to do so due to the current situation of the Covid- 19 pandemic," Kacheche said.

He added that if possible, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), should borrow them a certain amount to be used to cater for expenses when the league action will restart.

"Another difficult thing we are facing is that some of our players had their initial contract ending next month as such, if the league is extended further beyond next month, we have to convince them to stay put until the season finish, which is another setback for us," he said.

"We are requesting TFF as our guardian to extend a helping hand so that we can start to prepare for the remaining part of the season. Even other stakeholders who are ready to assist us through this period are warmly welcome," he said.

Ndanda sit on 16th place on the table with 31 points from 29 games and still need to fight lungs out to step out of the relegation zone.