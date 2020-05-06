Tunisia: COVID-19 - Four More Cases of Infection, Total Rises to 1022 (Health Ministry)

6 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Four more cases of infection with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded on May 4, 2020, bringing the total number of infected people to 1022, of which 482 have fully recovered, the Ministry of Health said.

In a press release issued late Tuesday evening, the ministry indicated that 12 tests were positive (4 new cases and 8 previously diagnosed with the virus) out of the 312 tests carried out Monday. Of these tests, 46 were done as part of follow-up of previous confirmed cases.

25,165 tests have been carried out in Tunisia, since the outbreak of the pandemic, the same source said.

The number of deaths stands currently at 43.

Some 497 cases with COVID-19 are still active. The number of patients in intensive care is 17 and the number of hospitalised patients is 36.

The Ministry of Health recalls that 10,000 Tunisians have been repatriated, since March 22, 4,000 of whom have completed their quarantine.

The ministry said tests are essentially carried out on persons suspected of having contracted the virus and those who have had contact with confirmed cases.

It also urges Tunisians to strictly respect the law and lockdown measures in all regions of the country in order to stem the spread of the virus.

