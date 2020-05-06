Uganda: COVID-19 - Uganda's Cases Rise to 98

6 May 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country has risen to 98, after a sample tested positive for the disease on Tuesday.

Ministry of Health confirmed that the sample belongs to a 27- year old truck driver from Kenya who entered the country through the Busia border crossing.

A total of 2,632 samples were tested on Tuesday, out of which 464 samples from the community all tested negative.

So far, the total number of recoveries that have henceforth been discharged still stands at 55. No fatalities have been registered.

