South Africa: Family of Collins Khosa Want Suspension of All Allegedly Involved in His Death

Soldiers and police officers allegedly involved in Collins Khosa's death should be suspended and a new investigative body needs to be established to probe lockdown abuses that IPID and the military ombudsman are incapable of addressing, the North Gauteng High Court heard on Tuesday.

The family of 40-year-old Alexandra resident Collins Khosa has called for the immediate suspension of SANDF, SAPS and JMPD members who were at his home when he was allegedly assaulted and later died on 10 April.

In the North Gauteng High Court on Tuesday 5 May, Khosa's family argued that the military has been deployed during the Covid-19 lockdown without sufficient instruction to respect citizens' rights, without an operational code of conduct and without sufficient oversight.

In a court affidavit, Khosa's partner, Nomsa Montsha, said SANDF members found a half-full cup of alcohol in Khosa's yard and ordered him and his neighbour Thabiso Muvhango outside. In front of JMPD officers, the soldiers allegedly poured beer on Khosa, choked, kicked and punched him and hit him with the butt of a rifle.

He died hours later from blunt force trauma. Montsha, who said she was whipped with a sjambok during the incident, said...