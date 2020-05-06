South Africa: A Resilient Informal Sector Is More Crucial Than Ever

5 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jaynisha Patel

South Africa's informal sector employs 20% of the country's workforce. But it's these workers who face an uphill battle when it comes to infrastructure, support and harassment from law enforcement.

Efforts to slow the spread of Covid-19 have seriously disrupted the economy, but it is informal workers who have been disproportionately affected. Not only has the government lockdown exposed how invisible the informal sector is to policymakers, but it has also created a moral dilemma for workers in that sector who must choose between abiding by the lockdown laws or risk starvation.

For many, informal work helps keep them and their families from slipping below the poverty line. In addition, a rapidly shrinking formal economy means that the informal sector will be absorbing a large share of the newly unemployed.

And now, at this critical juncture, South Africa faces the prospect of losing many of its gains made in alleviating poverty. However, the moment also presents an opportunity to re-think what it means to build resilience within a sector that provides a lifeline for millions of our people.

The challenge facing the government is a significant one, since there is no existing infrastructure to provide relief to informal workers. Most...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

