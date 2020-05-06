South Africa: Siya Kolisi Gives Back to the Women Who Helped His Family When They Had No Food During His Childhood

6 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alutho Mbendeni

National rugby captain Siya Kolisi showed his love and appreciation to the women from his hometown, Zwide in the Eastern Cape, who gave him food as a child when his family didn't have any.

The rugby star took it upon himself to give back to the women during the Covid-19 lockdown by giving them food parcels that would feed their families for an entire month.

Taking to Instagram to share the moment, Siya wrote: "As a young boy some days we didn't have food at home. And I would go from house to house with an empty cup asking for maize meal, beans anything that would feed my family and I for the night. (sic)"

The 28-year-old has come a long way from being a boy from Zwide with a dream of becoming a world-renowned rugby player.

Siya, having experienced the hardships of poverty, could not turn a blind eye to the women who were there for him during difficult times as he looked back on his childhood struggles."I was reminded of these stories from the same ladies that would fill my cup all those years ago, while delivering food that will fill their families for a month," he posted.

Source: Move!

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.