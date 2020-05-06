South Africa: Siya Kolisi Gives Back to the Women Who Helped His Family When They Had No Food During His Childhood

National rugby captain Siya Kolisi showed his love and appreciation to the women from his hometown, Zwide in the Eastern Cape, who gave him food as a child when his family didn't have any.

The rugby star took it upon himself to give back to the women during the Covid-19 lockdown by giving them food parcels that would feed their families for an entire month.

Taking to Instagram to share the moment, Siya wrote: "As a young boy some days we didn't have food at home. And I would go from house to house with an empty cup asking for maize meal, beans anything that would feed my family and I for the night. (sic)"

The 28-year-old has come a long way from being a boy from Zwide with a dream of becoming a world-renowned rugby player.

Siya, having experienced the hardships of poverty, could not turn a blind eye to the women who were there for him during difficult times as he looked back on his childhood struggles."I was reminded of these stories from the same ladies that would fill my cup all those years ago, while delivering food that will fill their families for a month," he posted.

Source: Move!