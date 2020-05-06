South Africa: Unsung Bok Hero Walters Quits and Returns to UK

5 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

One of the unheralded architects of the Springboks' successful Rugby World Cup (RWC) 2019 campaign has parted ways with the team.

SA Rugby confirmed on Tuesday that Welshman Aled Walters, head of athletic performance, would return to the United Kingdom as soon as coronavirus travel restrictions allow, to be with his family and friends.

It's a huge blow to the Springboks because Walters has been one of the main cylinders of the Bok engine, driving team performances forward. His training regimes were manicured to meet former Bok coach Rassie Erasmus's tactical approach and honed over 20 months. With Jacques Nienaber now elevated from defence to head coach, there was an expectation that Walters' methods would seamlessly carry over into the post-RWC 2019 era.

Aled Walters working with Handre Pollard during the South African national rugby team training session at Insep High Performance Centre on November 8 2018 in Paris. (Photo: Steve Haag / Gallo Images)

In theory that should happen, as the intellectual property and training blueprints Walters leaves behind can be accessed by Nienaber and his fellow coaches. But having the theory is one thing. Walters' dynamic and warm personality, which left players feeling challenged, but safe, cannot easily...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.