South Africa: Unsung Bok Hero Walters Quits and Returns to UK

One of the unheralded architects of the Springboks' successful Rugby World Cup (RWC) 2019 campaign has parted ways with the team.

SA Rugby confirmed on Tuesday that Welshman Aled Walters, head of athletic performance, would return to the United Kingdom as soon as coronavirus travel restrictions allow, to be with his family and friends.

It's a huge blow to the Springboks because Walters has been one of the main cylinders of the Bok engine, driving team performances forward. His training regimes were manicured to meet former Bok coach Rassie Erasmus's tactical approach and honed over 20 months. With Jacques Nienaber now elevated from defence to head coach, there was an expectation that Walters' methods would seamlessly carry over into the post-RWC 2019 era.

Aled Walters working with Handre Pollard during the South African national rugby team training session at Insep High Performance Centre on November 8 2018 in Paris. (Photo: Steve Haag / Gallo Images)

In theory that should happen, as the intellectual property and training blueprints Walters leaves behind can be accessed by Nienaber and his fellow coaches. But having the theory is one thing. Walters' dynamic and warm personality, which left players feeling challenged, but safe, cannot easily...