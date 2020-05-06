South Africa: Farmers Keep Faith in Potatoes As COVID-19 Lockdown Continues

5 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lucas Ledwaba for Mukurukuru Media

Informal small-scale farmers in far-off rural areas are anxious as trade slows down due to the coronavirus lockdown.

"We have always been farmers," Thomas Tebadi Malejane stresses as he walks through the bright green field where potatoes are thriving underneath the fertile black soil.

Malejane swears there has never been a time when the people of his village were not working the land to feed themselves and help others far away make a living from their produce.

Malejane's forehead is contorted into a worried frown. In one hand he holds a garden fork and with the other free hand, he constantly chases away a little swarm of bright yellow and black insects. It's a destructive pest, he says.

Small-scale farmlands in Motsane, Limpopo. (Photo: Lucas Ledwaba / Mukurukuru Media)

But it's not the insect that's the source of his worry on this warm early winter's Sunday afternoon.

Since the coronavirus lockdown began more than a month ago, life in Motsane has been tough. Lockdown regulations have left the community of farmers a frustrated lot, with lots of produce, but no clients to sell to.

The village, hidden deep in the Drakensberg mountain range in the district of Sekhukhune in Limpopo...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

