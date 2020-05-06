Sudan: Police Issues Statement On Health Situation of Citizen Ahmed Haroun

5 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Police Forces noted in statement issued, yesterday, Monday, 4 th of May, on health condition of citizen Ahmed Mohamed Haroun, who was arrested in Kobber Prison.

The police forces indicated in the statement that Citizen Ahmed Mohamed Haroun, who was arrested in Kobber Prison had a health crisis, accordingly, a sample was taken for examination on suspicion of being infected with the corona virus on April 21, 2020, and he was subsequently transferred to the police hospital on April 22, 2020. The statement went to note that the result was negative while he was in the hospital, and after complications occurred, a CT scan and a second examination were performed, the result was positive and supported by a third examination, and it was also positive.

The statement of the police press office issued yesterday night, continued to explain: based on this positive result, the necessary precautions have been taken and the patient has been isolated in his hospital location in preparation for his transfer to another location.

The statement pointed out that after the subsequent improvement of the patient's health condition, and in implementation to the directives of the health authorities in isolation, the aforementioned was transferred to an isolation site that secures health care and the requirements of guarding, security, and to ensure application of the medical services on sterilization procedures and health requirements to secure the medical and the accompanying staff at the hospital.

The police mentioned that the aforementioned citizen will be returned to Copper Prison while his health condition permits, affirming that the stories promoted on social media platforms about the aforementioned patient's condition are all completely unfounded.

The police forces indicated it's depending on the awareness and patience of the citizens, warning of count on false and unreliable news.

