Sudan: Progress in Implementation of Matrix of Transitional Authority Agreement

Khartoum — The Joint Mechanism recently approved by the Sovereign and Ministers Councils, Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, for the follow up of implementation of the matrix during the next stage, issued a press circular No. 3, in which it reviewed the position of the implementation of the matrix until today.

The Joint Tripartite Mechanism clarified in the press circular No. 3 that it is in a continuous session to follow up on its work, and that the specialized committees have started their work to meet the times and obligations approved in the matrix , and prepared an additional report enumerating what has been accomplished from the items and what was delayed in preparation for its presentation at a tripartite meeting to be held today, Tuesday, through the video conferencing technology, because of the health conditions the country is going through.