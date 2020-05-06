Sudan: Registration Launched for Sudanese Stranded in UK

Khartoum — The Sudanese Embassy in London has announced the start for the count and registration of the Sudanese who were visiting the United Kingdom and were stranded and unable to return to country due to the closure of airports for the confrontation of the spread of corona virus, and who have the desire to return home according to the procedures and arrangements that will be set by the Supreme committee for Health Emergencies.

The embassy has set a number of requirements according to the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies regarding those wishing to return, that their return should be at their expense, the competent authorities in Sudan will make the necessary arrangements for the establishment of quarantines and the required details, agreement to the quarantine procedure, and the adherence to everything issued by the health authorities in this regard.

The Sudan's embassy in London pointed out to the required information from those wishing to return, including the name, phone number, the place of residence in the United Kingdom, the destination in Sudan, to a copy of the Sudanese passport, a copy of the entry visa and the entry stamp at the airport.