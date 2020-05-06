Sudan: Registration Launched for Sudanese Stranded in UK

5 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudanese Embassy in London has announced the start for the count and registration of the Sudanese who were visiting the United Kingdom and were stranded and unable to return to country due to the closure of airports for the confrontation of the spread of corona virus, and who have the desire to return home according to the procedures and arrangements that will be set by the Supreme committee for Health Emergencies.

The embassy has set a number of requirements according to the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies regarding those wishing to return, that their return should be at their expense, the competent authorities in Sudan will make the necessary arrangements for the establishment of quarantines and the required details, agreement to the quarantine procedure, and the adherence to everything issued by the health authorities in this regard.

The Sudan's embassy in London pointed out to the required information from those wishing to return, including the name, phone number, the place of residence in the United Kingdom, the destination in Sudan, to a copy of the Sudanese passport, a copy of the entry visa and the entry stamp at the airport.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Kenyan Govt Demands Answers After Plane Shot Down in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.