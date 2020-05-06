Sudan: 100 New Cases of Infection With Corona Bring Total Number to 778

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health has announced the registration of (100) new cases of infection with the corona virus, in addition to (4) deaths.

The new cases were registered in the states of Khartoum (86) cases, North Kordofan (8) cases, Al-Gadarif (3) cases, Sennar (two cases), Al-Gazira (one case).

Two fatalities were recorded in the state of North Kordufan, and (one death) in the state of Khartoum which it were among the previously announced cases, while (one death) was recorded from the state of Gezira for the cases announced today

The new registered cases announced today brings the total number of cases of the infection with corona virus since the beginning of the pandemic in Sudan (778) cases, including (45) deaths.

While the total cumulative number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Sudan, according to the affected states, Khartoum (680) case, Al-GazIa (30) cases, Gedaref (12) cases, River Nile (5) cases, West Kordufan (4), Sennar (10) cases, North Kordufan (23), East Darfur (two cases), South Darfur (5), North Darfur (3), with one case registered in the rest states of the White Nile s, Central Darfur, the Red Sea, the Northern state which brings number of affected states to (14).

The federal ministry of health has announced the recovery of (9) cases of which (8) in the state of Khartoum, and (one case) in the state of Gezira by which the total number of recovering cases reached (70).

The patients receive the necessary medical care, and the contact follow-up system continues to actively search for new cases.

The Federal Ministry of Health has stressed on the citizens to adhere to the application of preventive guidelines, and to report immediately cases of suspicion to the call numbers 221 for the Khartoum state , and 9090 for all states of Sudan.

The Federal Ministry of Health also noted to the follow-up to the Ministry's official website and Facebook page to see the daily epidemiological situation, and not to adopt false news appearing on the pages of social networking sites before the official announcement of the Federal Ministry of Health.