Rwanda Receives Rwf93 Billion Energy Funding From World Bank

5 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Julius Bizimungu

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning Monday signed a financing agreement with the World Bank worth $100 million (Rwf93.1 billion) to support Rwanda's COVID-19 response in energy.

The latest financing signed on Monday is part of the World Bank's existing three-year financing support towards the country's energy sector, worth $375 million.

It comes in the form of budget support and is expected to enable the Government prepare a timely fiscal response to the economic shock from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uzziel Ndagijimana, the Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, said in a statement that the finance will help Rwanda maintain reliable electricity which is critical post coronavirus.

"While the COVID-19 shock is expected to be transitory, the energy sector will be impacted by the crisis at a time when maintaining reliable electricity services will be critical to ensure public service delivery," he said.

The financing is the last in a series of World Bank's programmes, the first of which was approved in 2017 all of which are aimed at supporting the country to achieve universal access to energy by 2024.

Yasser El Gammal, World Bank Country Manager for Rwanda asserted that the COVID-19 pandemic runs the risk of reversing some of Rwanda's hard won socio-economic and health achievements.

"I am confident that with the high-level leadership, the resilience of the Rwandans, swift action taken by the government, and support from the World Bank and other development partners, Rwanda can bend the curve on this pandemic and get back on track," he noted in a statement.

By the end of the operations, it is expected that Rwanda will have electrified over 61 per cent of its households, and narrowed the gap in electricity access between female and male headed households.

It is also expected that Rwanda will have modernised the operations of the Rwanda Energy Group (REG) as well as planning and decision-making processes.

The support also seeks to facilitate Rwanda to contain fiscal transfers to the sector at no more than 1.5 percent of GDP throughout the National Strategy for Transformation period.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicines for COVID-19 Use
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Kenyan Govt Demands Answers After Plane Shot Down in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.