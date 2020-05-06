Cameroon: Tackling COVID-19 - Transporters, Hotel Actors Appreciate Support Measures

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on April 30, 2020 made public the measures instructed by the Head of State, Paul Biya to ease and support the sectors hard hit by the pandemic.

It emerged from the study that the 20 restrictive measures government was implementing to halt the spread of coronavirus in Cameroon greatly affected negatively the transport, hotel and catering sectors and trade in general. The hard hit sectors therefore attracted the attention of the President of the Republic in the easing and support measures that went operational since May 1, 2020. With regard to the transport sector, the Head of State decided the lifting of the measure reducing the mandatory number of passengers in all public transport bus and taxis. He however, maintained the compulsory wearing of protective masks and prohibited overloading. He also decided the exemption from the withholding tax and from parking fees for taxis and motorbikes, as well as from axle tax for the second quarter. The measure, it was stated, could be extended to the rest of 2020. In the hotel and cataring sectors, President Paul Biya decided the exemption from the Tourist Tax for the rest of the 2020 financial year, as from March. Other measures decided are tailored at relieving the affected sectors of the economy thereby contributing to the resumption of normal activities. Cameroonians in general and actors in the transport, hotel and catering sectors in particular, have since last weekend been enjoying and benefitting from the measures. They have variedly expressed their appreciation to the Head of State for taking the redeeming measures. Cameroon Tribune is therefore interested on how well actors in the transport, hotel and catering sectors received the measures and their determination to take full advantage of them while respecting the maintained restrictive measures to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.