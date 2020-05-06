Cameroon: Fight Against COVID-19 - Govt Acquires Face Masks, Ventilators, Thermometers...

This is thanks to assistance from the UNDP, World Bank Group and the Global Fund.

Through assistance from the World Bank Group, Global Fund and UNDP, the government has acquired an important stock of medical equipment for the medical staff taking care of those suffering from the Coronavirus. The consignment was handed to the Minister of Public Health, Malachie Manaouda yesterday, May 4, 2020 by the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Cameroon, Jean Luc Stalon and the Task Team Leader for Health at the World Bank, Yokana Dukhan. Speaking at the esplanade of the Quality Assurance Centre for Medicine in Yaounde, the Minister of Public Health, Malachie Manaouda said the medical equipment would significantly support government's Covid-19 preparedness and response plane. The equipment worth 3.9 million US dollas (some FCFA two billion) will be given in two consignments. The Minister of Public Health received the first consignment of over two tons, which included 20 ventilators, 100 infusion pumps, some 200-face masks and 2,400 infrared thermometers. The second consignment of medical equipment will include 20 defibrillators, 100 pulse oxymeters, three million surgical masks, 1.1 million gloves, 25,000 gowns, 24,000 shoe covers, 50,000 suits and 25,000 test kits for Covid-19. Dr Malachie Manaouda said these items have been bought through the assistance of the UNDP due to the high demand at the international level to acquire them now. Manaouda said UNDP had to use its influence to purchase the equipment whose importance cannot be overemphasised at the moment. The equipment, he said, will be immediately sent to different hospitals in the country to help in taking care of those suffering from the virus. "These equipment are meant to protect the medical staff, amongst whom are those working in the laboratories, those tracing Covid-19 cases on the field in carrying out their duties" the Minister of Public Health underlined. The Minister used the occasion to reiterate that Cameroon has not conquered the Coronavirus. This will only be possible when everybody will be disciplined and strictly respect regularly stated rules of hygiene, which are structured around the washing of hands with clean running water and soap or use an alcohol-based solution; covering the nose and mouth with a disposable tissue when coughing or sneezing or using a bent elbow; maintaining social distancing of at least 1.5 metres and above all, staying at home as much as possible. Jean Luc Stalon said the health and safety of the communities they serve are their top priority. He expressed gratitude for the partnership with the World Bank and the Global Fund to have mobilised resources and rapidly purchased the urgent medical equipment. He hopes the support will be instrumental to scale up Cameroon's national Covid-19 preparedness and response plan to fight the pandemic. The World Bank, Yokana Dukhan said, is taking fast actions to help developing countries strengthen the management of the pandemic.