Cameroon: North West - Defence Forces Destroy Armed Fighters Camp in Bafut

5th Joint Military and Gendarmerie Commanders size up operation, congratulates soldiers for dislodging armed fighters from Saddle Hill touristic base in Bafut subdivision.

The Commanders of the 5th Joint Military and Gendarmerie Region, Brigadier Generals, Nka Valerie and Ekongwesse Divine on May 1st, 2020 went cheering Defence and Security Forces in Bafut who dislodged armed fighters who had turned the Saddle Hill touristic facility into a base from where they launched attacks and kidnapped citizens in the neighbourhoods of Mezam Division. The six -day field operation led by Col. Matian Charles Alain covered the Bafut neighbourhoods of Manka Nikong, Nsani, Agyati, Mankwi etc. In all, the 5th Joint Military and Gendarmerie Commanders were presented arms and amunition, motorcycles, a Fortuna Toyota SUV car, two horses. It emerged from the operation's team leader Col. Matian Charles Alain that some 15 armed fighters were neutralized. Brigadier General,Nka Valere conveyed the special message of congratulations of the Minister Delegate in charge of Defense and stated the commitment of Defence and Security Forces to continue working to give peace and security a chance in the North West region. The operation featured 300 elements of the defense and security forces assembled from the 501 Airforce base, Motorized Infantry Brigade and other detachments of the Military force. The Military Commanders later went visiting the Bafut royal palace and debunked earlier social media blackmail that the Military had destroyed and burnt the palace. They encouraged defense and security forces to be professional, vigilant and stay safe from the threatening covid-19 pandemic.