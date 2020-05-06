Cameroon: ASCOVIME Supports South West Medics

5 May 2020
The medical staff of the Buea Regional Hospital is now better equipped to intensify their care over patients and suspects of the coronavirus. In addition to the supply of protective kits by Government, another handsome donation of sanitisers, masks, detergents, gloves and other items came last weekend (29 April, 2020) from the ASCOVIME non-governmental organization based in Yaounde. The medical staff of the Buea Regional hospital was praised by the ASCOVIME for their devotion to the treatment of patients and suspects of the coronavirus. ASCOVIME is a non-Governmental Organisation with the objective to help less privileged Cameroonians in Health and Educational domains. They were in the South West Regional capital, Buea, to join the campaign against the Covid-19. While in the South West, they donated protective medical Kits to medical outfits in Buea, Mutengene, Tiko and Limbe to combat the current killer virus. According to Minette Mpowe, a Volunteer with ASCOVIME, the donation was destined this time to medics. "If the Doctors are safe and protected, the rest of the population would be better helped", Mpowe said. She disclosed that their NGO sources and donates equally to the entire population in situations of need. She said they started their offers in Yaounde where they gave medical kits to some 250 Internally Displaced Persons (I.D.Ps), Orphanages and the less privileged. In Douala, they extended their gesture to over 5000 I.D.PS and street people who did not have masks. Receiving the gift, Madam Ekeme Malika, General Supervisor of the Buea Regional Hospital on behalf of the entire Staff extended appreciation to the Management of ASCOVIME for the wonderful gesture. She promised a judicious use of the various items for the purpose intended.

