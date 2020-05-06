Africa: The COVID-19 Pandemic Is a Stark Warning About the International Wildlife Trade, and China's Role in It

5 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ritchie Morris

The sad fact is that it takes a global health emergency for the world's biggest consumer of illegally trafficked wildlife products, China, to take action. Time will tell if these actions are real or mere filibustering to deter growing criticism. We wait to hear about crackdowns on illegal fishing, logging and other crimes against the world's environmental systems.

"It's not what you say, it's how you say it", is a saying that is most applicable in these emotive times of pandemic virus, global trade competition, religious fundamentalism, environmental and climate change, illegal poaching, oil price wars and general economic turmoil in world markets. The tone of one's discussions can negate the message being conveyed.

The tone of the message came to mind on 9 March 2020 while listening to the Stephen Grootes Sunrise Show on SAFM. A caller, Hein, expressed his views on the Covid-19 virus being a consequence of China's wet-market practices (aka: wildlife consumption). In a somewhat aggressive and emotive voice, he said: "China must pay for what is happening around the World."

Grootes cut his call short - correctly so, as he was unable to reason with the caller as to his manner and tone. Since early...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

