KHARTOUM (Sudanow) - Sudan Ministry of Health announced 100 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths bringing the country's total cases to 778.

The Ministry said in a report published Tuesday that 86 of the new cases were reported in Khartoum State, 8 in North Kordofan, 3 in Gedaref, 2 in Sinnar and one in Gezira.

The total number of deaths is 45.