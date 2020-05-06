Eritrea: Material Support to Disadvantaged Nationals

Asmara — Nationals inside the country are extending material support to disadvantaged families with a view to ease their livelihoods with the 'Stay at Home' guideline to fight the spread of the corona virus.

Accordingly, the Revolution School and the Military hospital in Dekemhare as well as the cooperative association of Division 61 of the Defense Forces extended material and financial support to needy nationals.

A number of house owners in Dekemhare also decided that the 31 families renting their hoses to stay free of rental payment ranging from one month until the corona virus epidemic is contained.

Similarly, Mr. Mohammed-Saleh Siraj and Ms. Fatma Ismail residents of Mai-Edaga semi-urban center allowed 9 families to live free of rental payment for two months.

A number of nationals in Adi-Keih have also taken similar initiatives.