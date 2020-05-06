Eritrea: President Isaias Returns Home Concluding Two-Day Visit to Ethiopia

Asmara — President Isaias Afwerki returned home in the morning hours of today, 5 May concluding two-day working visit to Ethiopia.

During his stay in Ethiopia President Isaias held extensive discussion with Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed on bilateral cooperation and regional developments of interest to the two countries.

President Isaias and his delegation also visited a number of agricultural and water development projects in the Zuway area of the Oromia Regional State.

President Isaias Afwerki was accompanied by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab.