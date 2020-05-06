Eritrea: More Contribution to Augment National Fund

5 May 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Eritrean nationals inside the country and abroad are extending more contribution to augment the National Fund to Fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to report from the Ministry of Health, employees of the Ministry of Health across the country contributed 3 million and 311 thousand Nakfa, Hidmona General Trading 1 million Nakfa, the Eritrean National War-Disabled Veterans' Association (ENWDVA) contributed additional 118 thousand and 343 Nakfa, Dekemhare administration area 132 thousand and 237 Nakfa and Office of Hijah and Umra 100 thousand Nakfa.

Similarly, Vision Enterprise contributed 50 thousand Nakfa, employees of Bio-Moleculer Medical Center 42 thousand and 10 Nakfa, Adi-Maelewya 39 thousand and 800 Nakfa, Sabarguma mineral water 30 thousand Nakfa, Hishemle administrative area 26 thousand and 800 Nakfa, residents of Serejeka 21 thousand and 450 Nakfa, Sabrina steel and wood work 20 thousand Nakfa, Heaven export 10 thousand Nakfa, Wara administrative area 10 thousand Nakfa, Mr. Gebreab Girmatsion 10 thousand Nakfa, Kidane Mihret association in Afdeyu, Tsehaflam and Serejeka 10 thousand Nakfa and Aderde water supply 10 thousand Nakfa.

Likewise, Metsalu administrative area contributed 7 thousand Nakfa, Evangelical-Lutheran Church in Mendefera 5 thousand Nakfa, Dahlak construction material shop 5 thousand Nakfa, Semhar recreation center in Gahtelai 5 thousand Nakfa, Shebah gold smith 5 thousand Nakfa, Atakelti pepper and spices mill 5 thousand Nakfa, City Center snack bar 4 thousand Nakfa, Lewam restaurant 3 thousand Nakfa and a number individuals contributed 50 thousand Nakfa.

In related news six women nationals residing in Nairobi contributed additional 1 thousand Dollars.

