Liberia: Storm Leaves Many Homeless in Nimba County

5 May 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Franklin Doloque

Hundreds of Nimbaians have been left homeless after more than six-hundred homes were wrecked by a massive downpour of rain which hit Liberia's second most-populated county over the last few days.

The violent storms have de-roofed several homes in the nine electoral districts in the county with Ganta in District No. 1 and Kwendin Town in district No. 9 been greatly affected in the process.

FrontPageAfrica has gathered that since the storm hit the affected areas, many residents have been without assistance from both the local and national government.

Some eyewitnesses told FPA that representatives from the areas affected have failed to reach out to the residents affected by the storms.

As a result, many residents have been forced to linger on the streets and since the storm which started on April 30 and continue to wreak havoc.

Many lost their belongings and entire life's collection as a result of the storms.

In the city of Ganta, more than 30 houses including churches and government Schools were ruined.

The Zokeseh Public School and the John Wesley Pearson Extension High School in the LPMC Community were among eight communities in Ganta badly hit by the storms.

In Domah Town on the Ganta-Kpain highway, more than ten houses were destroyed.

More than 20 homes were reported ruined in Kwendin Town in District No. 9 with other damages reported in the rest from the nine electoral districts in the county.

Some residents affected by the storm are calling on the local and national authorities to come to their aid.

Among them, Ma Lucy Wtuo, a mother of ten children who told FPA correspondent in the county that said the storm destroyed her five bedrooms home built by her late man.

Mr. Nya Vahn, Principal of the John Wesley Pearson Extension explained that both his home and school were greatly affected by the violent storm. "I hope that the authorities will come to our aid because we have nowhere to go and nowhere to turn," Vahn lamented.

Post Views: 1

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.