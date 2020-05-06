Liberia: Several Couples in Nimba Threaten Lawsuit Over Marriage Certificates

5 May 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Franklin Doloquie

More than ten married couples in Nimba County have threatened court action against Mr. Prince Yeah, Director of the Center for National Documents and Record, Nimba County branch.

Mr. Samuel Adam Morris, head for the aggrieved married couples told FrontPageAfrica that for more than three years now, married couples in the county have not received their marriage certificates.

Several residents in the county, including pastors expressed disappointment that the issue has gotten out of hand with many unable to get their certificates since 2018.

The couples say they were each charged US$180 before they could obtain the documents. However, despite making the payments they are yet to receive their documents.

The aggrieved married Couples explained to FPA that whenever they engaged director Yeah on the matter, he always rained insults and abuses at them.

During the previous government of former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, the marriage certificate office was opened in a bid to reduce the burden of residents traveling all the way to Monrovia to get certificates.

Centers like the one in Ganta were expected to ease the challenges associated with getting drivers' licenses, wedding certificates, birth certificates, deed registration among others. However, many residents are complaining that the situation has not improved.

Director Yeah, when contacted for a response, confirmed the collection of US$180 payments and acknowledged receiving payments from the aggrieved couples for their documents but said the county office has been experiencing difficulties getting documents to the head office in Monrovia.

