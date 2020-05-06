Sudan: El Gezira University Dissolves Islamic Foundation

El Gezira — On Monday, Director of El Gezira University, Prof Mohamed Taha Yousef, issued a decision to dissolve the Institute for Islamic Knowledge endowment (Imam) foundation and devolve its assets in favour of the university administration.

The decision also suspends Ibrahim Ahmed Omar's Chair at the Institute of Islamic Knowledge. The director explained the decisions are made in the context of removal of corruption at the university.

In terms of the decision, the administration of El Gezira University has seized the assets and properties of the Institute for Islamic Knowledge, which granted the ousted president Omar Al Bashir a master's degree in sociology, and bestowed honorary degrees on many leaders of the former regime.

It is noted that the Institute of Islamic Knowledge received funding and support from the Organisation of Islamic Thought and many similar organisations, although the Institute's accounts have fallen short of transparent financial and accounting procedures. The Institute owns several properties including a branch in a prestigious area of Khartoum.

Property worth $1.20 billion seized

As reported by Radio Dabanga on April 24, Sudan's Anti-Corruption Committee has confiscated 79 real estate properties that were illegally acquired by leading members of the country's Islamic movement during the regime of ousted president Omar Al Bashir.

On Thursday, the Empowerment* Elimination, Anti-Corruption, and Funds Recovery Committee announced that the confiscated properties in total amount to 36,411,114 square metres. The value of the seized funds is estimated at $1.20 billion.

Previous purges

The Empowerment Elimination, Anti-Corruption, and Funds Recovery Committee was established by the new government in the end of last year, with the aim to purge Sudan from the remnants of the Al Bashir regime.

In January, two satellite channels and two newspapers were suspended. The accounts of the International University of Africa were investigated, and the Holy Koran Association was dissolved. A month later, the committee dissolved the administrative boards of the Central Bank on Sudan and 11 other banks.

The committee announced in early April that more than hundred government employees affiliated with the deposed regime of Al Bashir would be removed. Private hospitals set up by members of the former regime would be confiscated.

Last week, 390 properties were seized in some of the most prestigious neighbourhoods of Khartoum. The assets were registered under the names of officials, families, and affiliates of the deposed Al Bashir regime.

Activists have criticised the composition of the subcommittees in the 18 states of Sudan, as members of these committees themselves are often affiliates of the Al Bashir regime.

* Empowerment (tamkin) is the term with which the ousted government of Omar Al Bashir supported its affiliates in state affairs by granting them far-going privileges, including government functions and the setting-up of various companies.

