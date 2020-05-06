Sudan: Activist Beaten as Army Disperses El Gedaref Demo

El Gedaref — A demonstration by the association of media workers in front of the El Gedaref state government offices on Sunday, was violently dispersed by Sudanese regular forces using teargas. An activist was severely beaten while documenting the protest.

The peaceful protest was called by the media workers on World Press Freedom Day (May 3) to demand the replacement of the military governor by a civilian, the activation of the Empowerment Removal Committee and other committees to purge the Zakat* (Muslim alms) Chamber from the cadres of the former regime, and to prepare and approve a new zakat act.

Activist El Murira Abdelgadir, who was documenting the demonstration and subsequent dispersal on his mobile phone, was severely beaten by soldiers (see picture).

The association said in a statement that "the incident is an extension of the aggressions and abuses of the military apparatus in applying the law arbitrarily". They condemned the action as "not in line with the goals of the December revolution".

Press freedom

As reported by Radio Dabanga yesterday, although progress has been made, the press freedom situation in Sudan is "still below the standards set by the transitional government, that was founded on freedom, peace and justice," PM Hamdok said on World Press Freedom Day (May 3).

Hamdok pledged to foster the press and freedom of expression in Sudan.

*Zakat Chambers are responsible for the distribution of food and alms to the most vulnerable members of the population, however there are often allegations of favouritism and corruption, and their infrastructure steeped in vestiges of the deposed regime.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.