Sudan: ICC Suspect Ahmed Haroun Quarantined for COVID-19

5 May 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Sudan's Interior Ministry confirmed in a statement on Monday that Ahmed Haroun, the former chairman of deposed president Omar Al Bashir's ruling National Congress Party and one of the five Sudanese officials wanted by the international criminal court (ICC) for war crimes and crimes against humanity, has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Ministry stated that "after thorough medical checks the detainee Ahmed Haroun was confirmed as Covid-19 patient"

Haroun has been remanded in custody since 2019, along with other former regime officials including the deposed president Al Bashir.

The statement said that "Haroun has been transferred to a medical facility to be quarantined".

Arrest warrants

In 2007, the ICC issued arrest warrants against former Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Ahmed Haroun, and former janjaweed leader Ali Kushayb for numerous counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The court issued a first arrest warrant against Omar Al Bashir for war crimes and crimes against humanity in 2009. The second indictment, for genocide committed against the Fur, Masalit, and Zaghawa tribes in Darfur, followed a year later.

Sudan's federal Ministry of Health reported a total of 186 new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the country on Monday and Tuesday and 45 people have died since the outbreak of the pandemic. This brings the total number of cases to 778, with Khartoum state worst affected.

