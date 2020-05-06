Sudan: Two Injured As Armed Robbers Plunder Darfur Convoy

Gurni — Two people were injured on Sunday when armed robbers attacked two commercial vehicles near Gurni on the road between Golo and the South Darfur capital of Nyala.

Community leader, Adam Okar, told Radio Dabanga that unidentified gunmen opened intensive fire on two commercial vehicles. Both drivers, Ammar Abdallah and Ridwan Abdelkarim, were wounded.

Okar says the gunmen then robbed the passengers of SDG 150 million* in cash all of their mobile phones.

The security situation in Darfur remains unstable with armed robberies and gender-based violence commonplace.

Last month, a similar highway robbery was reported in the same area near Gurni, in which a man was wounded.

A previously reported by Radio Dabanga this week, unidentified gunmen raped a 12-year-old girl in Shangil Tobaya in North Darfur on Thursday. In Nierteti in Central Darfur, militiamen abducted a 16-year-old.

* USD 1 = SDG 55.1375 at the time of posting. As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily middle US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS).

