Sudan: Freezing Our Activities Not Emotional, Does Not Seek Partisan Interest - Al Saddig Al-Mahdi

5 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The head of the National Umma Party, Imam Al-Saddig al-Mahdi, said that freezing of his activities in all the structures of the Forces of Freedom and Change is not emotional and does not seek a partisan interest, but rather dictates an objective diagnosis for the country's condition, and the opportunity it has provided by the deterioration of the conditions for the apostasy forces and whom they stand behind and seek to cause harm.

He said in a press statement he issued today: "To colleagues in all locations, we appreciate what we have achieved together for the benefit of the nation, and which has led to the success of the people's revolution, and the door was opened for the entrance of a new historical stage that eliminates the dark legacy and mobilizes energies to build a homeland of democracy, peace, development and justice."

