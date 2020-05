Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk and the French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, held today a meeting by phone, in preparation for the Friends of Sudan Conference, due to be held via media in Paris, next Thursday.

Hamdouk discussed with the French minister the continuous and sustainable support to confront the corona pandemic, and the efforts of the world countries for the block and putting an end to the pandemic.