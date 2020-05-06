Sudan: Undersecretary of Information - Curfew Most Likely to Be Extended

Khartoum — The First Undersecretary of Ministry of Culture and Information, Rashid Saeed Yagoub, expected the extension of the comprehensive curfew in Khartoum, for a further period to be announced on time.

He added on the Media Platform of the Corona Virus Pandemic, today's evening, that the issue of extending or lifting of the ban period will be studied by the competent authorities in the Ministry of Health which is considered the body concerned with giving the basic opinion on this issue, the other technical opinions come to enhance the decision of the Ministry of Health, and then the decision will be announced before the deadline for the end of the ban on the 9th of current may.

He announced the provision of the country's needs of fuel until mid-June, stressing the government's keenness to cover the Sudan's fuel needs, expressing his hope of end of crisis in front of fuel stations, noting: "We have heard during the past days a report from the Ministry of Energy, affirming the crisis is on the way of solution, and that additional quantities of fuel have begun to arrive, " pointing to the decline in the gas crisis.

Regarding the bread crisis, Al-Rasheed said, "There are no rows or crises in the bread," expressing pleasure over the improvement of the citizens' dealings with the measures taken to reduce infection with the corona virus, indicating the need for more efforts on the citizens' discipline and awareness in this regard to get out of this pandemic with the least possible losses.