Sudan: Khartoum State, Defense Industries Launch Sterilization Campaign 1500 Sites and Institutions

5 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Khartoum state, the Group for Defense Industries, and the Civil Defense Administration, launched today a campaign for the sterilization of more than 1500 institutions.

The Deputy Director of the General Defense Industries group, Brig. Gen. Mutasim Abdullah Al-Haj, indicated that the campaign will not stop until the eradication of the pandemic, appealing to all the youth and institutions to partake in the campaign under the motto: "He who revives it, is as the reviving of all people."

Brig. Gen. Mutasim, pointed during his live address from the Ministry of Health platform today, to the preparation of Soba Center for Isolation, indicating the campaign is targeting the sterilization of markets, facilities and areas where there are many infection cases.

Pointing to the defense industries group early efforts since January in the combat of the pandemic at the initiative of the general director of the group.

His pointed out to the group participation with 14 products, including sterilizers, thermal scanners, laundries, medical incinerators, mobile clinic vehicles, wipers, and protective clothing for doctors.

It is worth noting that the defense industries group and the state of Khartoum have covered during the first campaign more than 50 of institutions, during which the covered sites and institutions comes in accordance to study provided by the health ministry of Khartoum state, general directorate for preventive medicine, and the epidemics department.

