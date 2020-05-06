Tanzania: Azania Bank Supports Ilemela Schools

Azania Bank has provided over 100 bags of cement to Ilemela District Council in Mwanza Region to support construction of classrooms in Ilemela District schools.

The hand over event was held in Ilemela Municipal Council in Mwanza Municipality on Tuesday.

Speaking during the event on behalf of Ilemela MP, the MP's Secretary Mr Kazungu Safari expressed his appreciation for the support and asked for other financial institutions to do the same as a part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.

"On behalf of the people of Ilemela we would like express our deep appreciation to Azania Bank for their endless support to our Municipal. I recall Azania Bank just recently launched Jikwamue loans which are very beneficial to women, small entrepreneurs and the people with disabilities. The launch was also done here in Ilemela," he said.

"Statistics show that there is a shortage of almost 103 classrooms for the enrolled 8668 number of students in this year 2020. The number is not proportional to the available 90 classrooms.

In order for us to provide conducive teaching environment to teachers and increase their morale and also improve academic performance to our students, we realized there is a need to seek for support from private sector to give us a hand in this essential cause. And many thanks to Azania Bank for accepting our request", he said.

The bank's Mwaloni Branch Manager, Sasa Miligwa stated that the support was part of the Bank's Corporate Social Responsibility contribution.

"As a financial institution operating in this area, we felt there it is crucial to support such an initiative so that we can vividly show that whatever profit we are making we also give back to the community," he said.

"If you have read the financial statements recently, Azania Bank has made a profit of 15bn/- in the year 2019, this profit apart from investing it in giving our customers some more benefiting services and contribute to the growth of the country's economy, we also invest in the local people in different ways such as this, which eventually will result into a good financial literacy community and benefit the nation at large," said Mr Miligwa.

Mr Miligwa urged people to stay safe and observe all cautions against Covid-19. Our branches have taken all measures to ensure the customers are safe," he said.