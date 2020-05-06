Africa: International Momentum to Find a Vaccine Is Growing - and We All Need to Work Together

6 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Anne-Marie Trevelyan

Only one thing will stop the Covid-19 pandemic in its tracks - a vaccine. The global sense of community among nations is remarkable as we work together towards this common goal to find a cure.

Right now, the fast global spread of Covid-19 means no one is safe from this pandemic until we are all safe.

In both South Africa and the United Kingdom, people have made enormous personal sacrifices to slow the spread of this virus. But only one thing will stop this pandemic in its tracks, and that's a vaccine.

We are all contributing to the war on this disease in different ways. The UK has stepped up to become the biggest donor to the international fund to develop a vaccine, which will save lives and livelihoods around the world, including in our two countries.

Scientists at the University of Oxford have begun human trials and are partnering with another British success story, AstraZeneca - one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies - to make sure we are ready to manufacture a workable vaccine at scale.

The global sense of community among nations is remarkable as we work together towards this common goal to find a cure. The...

