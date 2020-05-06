Somalia Reports 79 New COVID-19 Cases, Bringing the Total to 835.

6 May 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Somali health ministry on Tuesday confirmed 79 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections to 835.

Fawziya Abikar, the health minister said a majority of the cases, 38, were detected in Banadir, an administration area which covers the capital, Mogadishu, while 22 were found in Jubaland state, 11 in Koonfur Galbeed and eight in regional Puntland state

Abikar said three patients succumbed to the deadly disease, bringing the total number of deaths as a result of the respiratory disease to 38.

She said 14 patients recovered from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 75. The minister said 62 of the latest cases were male while 17 others were female.

The latest cases come amid concern about the sharp surge in the number of confirmed cases in Somalia due to limited capacity to contain the spread of the virus because of the fragile healthcare system.

Somalia has instituted measures to contain the possible spread of COVID-19 including closing schools, banning large gatherings and suspending international and domestic passenger flights.

