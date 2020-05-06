South Africa: Residents Fetch Water From Drain As Makhanda Taps Run Dry

analysis

Residents in Enkanini Informal Settlement in Makhanda had to fetch water from a municipal drain after days of water outages in the town.

As the long weekend began on 1 May the residents of Enkanini township in Makhanda had to turn to a drain, where they usually allow their livestock to drink, to get some water because their taps had run dry.

Ayanda Kota from the Unemployed People's Movement said the water stopped running on Thursday until Sunday. "On Monday we had water again but today nothing."

"Residents were left with no option but to retrieve water in buckets from this drain. Livestock drink from the same drain. So when there is no water, the residents share the water with cows. The poor and working-class of Makhanda already have little to no food.

"Being forced to live without water worsens peoples' exposure to the coronavirus. This water is unclean and it is likely that if anyone from Enkanini was infected with coronavirus, they would not recover easily drinking unclean water and the virus could also easily be transferred to this drain," he said.

"There are also snakes living inside the drain.

"This is the only water source for Enkanini when...