South Africa: Residents Fetch Water From Drain As Makhanda Taps Run Dry

5 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Residents in Enkanini Informal Settlement in Makhanda had to fetch water from a municipal drain after days of water outages in the town.

As the long weekend began on 1 May the residents of Enkanini township in Makhanda had to turn to a drain, where they usually allow their livestock to drink, to get some water because their taps had run dry.

Ayanda Kota from the Unemployed People's Movement said the water stopped running on Thursday until Sunday. "On Monday we had water again but today nothing."

"Residents were left with no option but to retrieve water in buckets from this drain. Livestock drink from the same drain. So when there is no water, the residents share the water with cows. The poor and working-class of Makhanda already have little to no food.

"Being forced to live without water worsens peoples' exposure to the coronavirus. This water is unclean and it is likely that if anyone from Enkanini was infected with coronavirus, they would not recover easily drinking unclean water and the virus could also easily be transferred to this drain," he said.

"There are also snakes living inside the drain.

"This is the only water source for Enkanini when...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicines for COVID-19 Use

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.