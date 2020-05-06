Tunisia: 6693 Cases of Violence Reported On "1809 Toll-Free Number" (Minister)

5 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 6693 cases of violence have been reported through calls on the toll-free number 1809 until May 3, 2020, Minister of Women, Family, Children and the Elderly Asma Shiri said Tuesday.

Speaking at the first think tank to develop programmes for women, family, children and the elderly to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on these groups, the minister said these report receives through calls on the toll free number relate to physical (1347), moral (1462), sexual (329), economic (763), institutional (15) and verbal (1624) violence.

The number of reports received concerning children at risk amounts to 448 cases and the elderly 38, including 5 for violence against the elderly who have been in care since the beginning of general lockdown.

With regard to psychological violence, the Minister for Women pointed out that the toll-free number, launched by the Ministry in coordination with its partners during the period of lockdown has received 7,363 reports up to May 1, of which 2,478 cases have been dealt with.

