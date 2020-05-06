Liberia: Activa Provides Life Insurance for Health Workers

Liberia's Frontline Health Practitioners and allied Workers at the 14-Military Hospital are now covered by a Life Insurance Policy if they get infected while taking care of COVID-19 Patients.

The Life Insurance Policy covers natural and accidental deaths to include deaths emanating from the COVID-19 pandemic. Activa International Insurance-Liberia is providing the Life Insurance Policy for the 115- Health Practitioners and allied workers at the 14- Military Hospital.

Speaking the launch and signing of the Life Insurance Policy Tuesday at the Health Ministry, Activa's Managing Director Cllr. Saye Gbalazeh said it was the Company's gesture towards assisting the Liberian Government in the fight against the Coronavirus. He said the Policy will cover a six month period with the option to be renewed for another six months if it becomes necessary.

The Activa Chief Executive Office said the total cost of the Life Insurance Policy Package for the frontline health workers at 14-Military Hospital is One-hundred and five thousand United States Dollars and made possible through Activa Group Foundation. Cllr Gbalazeh said Activa's gesture underpins the company's philosophy of a loyal and purpose-driven corporate citizenship imbued with the culture of giving back to the community in which it operates.

Receiving the donation, Health Minister Wilemina Jallah expressed appreciation to Activa International Insurance Liberia for reaching out to the frontline health workers during this critical period stating thar President George Weah and the Government of Liberia are very grateful for such a gusty gesture.She added that the Insurance Policy would serve as an added incentive in motivating the COVID-19 Health Workers as they carry out their duties.

It can be recalled that during Liberia's battle of the EBOLA Scourge, Activa-Liberia made a significant contribution of over 35-thousand United States Dollars to widows and survivors of EBOLA Victims geared towards them reestablishing their independence and social acceptance through the establishment of cooperatives, skills training, and the conduct of a psycho-social program. Activa also funded a sexual and reproductive health program that catered to vulnerable young women in Grand Cape Mount County in western Liberia.

Activa International Insurance (Liberia) Ltd is a licensed composite company that has been working in Liberia over the past six years, providing quality Insurance Packages for Blue Chip Companies, Multinationals, Small/Medium Enterprises, Non-Profit Organizations (NGO), Liberian Institutions and personal lines insurance in the private and public sectors.