Liberia: Lebanese Culture Union Turns Over 52-Bed Facility to Govt.

The World Lebanese Culture Union in Liberia has turned over a 52-bed facility to the Government of Liberia to be used as treatment centers for people infected with the new coronavirus. Speaking at the official turning over ceremony Tuesday, 05 May in Sophie community, Oldest Congo Town, the President of the World Lebanese Culture Union, Ahmed Wazni said, this is the WLCU's way of identifying with the government, as it struggles to fight the virus.

He said the facility is meant to help the government in these critical times, and that over the last three weeks they have been working with every member of the community, including some employees to generate US$ 350,000 in making sure the project becomes a reality.

"We have been working with other institutions across the country, but this is our biggest project and we call it the union's clinic; we put our passion and commitment, we want to say that after this pandemic we will transform this building to 'state of the art' clinic for patients", Mr. Wazni asserted.

The Lebanese Ambassador to Liberia, Henri Kastoun, thanked the Lebanese community here for the bored step taken to identifying with the government in the fight against COVID 19, noting that the virus dose not distinguish among citizens or nationalities.

"I am happy that we are buttressing government's efforts in this fight, with this facility, we can certainly say corona virus will be eradicated from this country and the world at large", Ambassador Kastoun optimistically expressed.

On behalf of President George M. Weah, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel F. McGill lauded the Lebanese community for having Liberia in their plan, and by turning over a 52-bed facility to be used as treatment centers for affected COVID-19 patients.

Minister McGill noted the facility is a clear manifestation of the bilateral relationship between Lebanon and the Republic of Liberia.

"As you may be aware, during these critical times when you are troubled, the one who offers help is being considered as a good friend and today, the Lebanese people have shown that they are good friends to us", he said.

"Let's put all the politicking and unnecessary criticizing aside for now as political leaders or anyone that claims to love Liberia; it's time that we all contribute to the fight of this virus, criticizing is good, but contributing is even more greater."

Liberia's Minister of Health, Doctor Wilhemina Jallah praised members of the Lebanese community here for their decision to turn over the facility to be used as treatment centers saying, "This is another milestone in the fight against the corona virus."

Minister Jallah said the facility will boost the ongoing fight to prevent spread of the virus.

"Now our problem is with the community dwellers; we understand that people in various communities are treating themselves, instead of seeking treatment at a health facility.

We want to encourage people in the communities to seek treatment at health facility instead of treating themselves, because the early you proceed at the health facility to get treatment, you increase the chance of surviving the virus", she emphasized.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jerry Brown of the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Monrovia also praised the Lebanese community for coming to the aid of the government, describing the presentation of the facility as timely.

The occasion was graced by several key officials of the Government of Liberia, including the Ministers of State, Foreign Affairs and Health, respectively as well as Doctor Jerry Brown of the JFK Hospital and Doctor Mosoka Fallah of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia, among others.

Liberian registered its index case of the virus on March 16, 2020 when President Weah announced to the nation that the now suspended executive director of the Environmental Protection Agency Nathaniel Blama, had imported the COVID-19 from Switzerland. He was subsequently discharged from quarantine center after 21 days of medication and observation along with several others.Up to date, the country's total confirmed cases are 166, including 18 deaths and 53 recoveries.