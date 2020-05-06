Liberia: Former Brewerville City Mayor Dies of COVID-19 in U.S.

5 May 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Obediah Johnson

Monrovia — The former Mayor of the City of Brewerville, outside Monrovia has died of Covid-19 in New York, United States of America.

According to family sources, Mr. George Varney Curtis, who is also a defeated Representative candidate in the 2017 general and presidential elections died during the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 5.

On July 18, 2017, Mr. Curtis resigned from the Alternative National Congress (ANC) of Alexander Cummings after he lost the party's primary to Mr. Abraham C. Sesay few months to the elections.

He contested the elections on the ticket of the Vision for Liberia Transformation (VOLT) party and came third after he accumulated 5,675 votes equivalent to 14.5% of the total number of valid votes cast, behind the winner, Hanson Kiazolu of the Unity Party (UP) with 7,924 or 20.2%.

In his letter of resignation, Mr. Curtis claimed that the party allegedly "failed to uphold the tenets of democracy which it claims to be built and is seeking national leadership positions in the context of wanting to give the country the best it deserves".

At the time, the former Mayor of the City of Brewerville was contending the delay as a result of flaws in the conduct of primary by the leadership of the ANC.

Tributes have begun pouring in since the news of Mr. Curtis' death broke out.

"Hon. George V Curtis - We love you but God loves you the most. Rest on my brother. My heartfelt condolences to the family" a former candidate in the 2017 general and presidential elections, Mr. Abraham C. Sesay wrote on his official Facebook page.

Mr. Curtis was also the Chief Executive Officer of Crystal Ball Hall and Life FM radio station in Brewerville, outside Monrovia.

The station's former Manager, James Johnson, eulogized his former boss, Mr. Curtis by saying "your legacies remain engraved in our hearts"

"To some, you were a father of few, but us that know, countless you fathered. Humility was what you offered; even those who were below the belt. An entrepreneur of Humanity you were, trading kindness for backbite to those who despised. Your anger was like morning dew, Fading away when the daylight of compassion emerged. Even your political rivals mourn. For our hearts bleed with grief, and our eyes deluged by tears. You have been an asset all these years," he stated.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.