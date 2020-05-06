Liberia: Collaborating Political Parties Reaches Out to Underprivileged Communities

Monrovia — Opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) comprising All Liberian Party, Unity Party, Liberty Party and Alternative National Congress, has reached out to several underprivileged communities in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The CPP, in a move to buttress government's effort in the fight against the global pandemic, has begun the distribution of over 1000 bags of 25-kg rice to residents of those deprived communities and to some institutions.

The four political parties think that the most vulnerable in society during such crises are the ones who should be looked out for. They termed their gesture as a way to put a smile on the faces of those often forgotten in society.

Speaking to the media on behalf of Benoni W. Urey, CPP Chairman, Ben Togbah, Youth Wing Chair of the CPP, said it is time for political parties to not sit but join the fight against the virus by aiding those in society that find it difficult to sustain themself during normal situations.

"On behalf of the four collaborating parties we are moving out extending hands to several less fortunate communities within the 17 electoral districts of Montserrado County," he said.

He also stated that beneficiaries of their gesture would also include orphanages, Christian Association of the Blind, handicaps and other disadvantaged homes.

Ben further stated that CPP as an institution that provides hope for a better Liberia, decided to stretch its hands to those less fortunate in the society.

Since the outbreak of the virus in Liberia, CPP has been proactive in helping to prevent the spread of the virus in by giving out preventative materials in the fight against the deadly virus. It has also been involved in sending out messages to Liberians to prevent the spread.

"The Chair of the CPP and Standard Bearer of ALP, Benoni W. Urey, deemed it necessary that CPP improves, not just giving out buckets or sanitizers but to ensure that the people can have food to sustain themselves during this lockdown period," Ben also stated.

He disclosed that CPP will give over 1000 bags of rice to the entire 17 districts of Montserrado County before moving to other counties.

"In these critical periods, we need all hands on desk to work for the common good of our country; while it is true that we will continue to present the preventative measures on the Coronavirus, WHO, the CDC and the Government of Liberia are playing their parts. We as political parties, we thought it necessary to get fully involved for our people; adding, "This time the CPP will be fully concentrated in providing food for our people."

According to him, they will continue to come to the aid of the Liberian people until WHO can declare the global pandemic over.

CPP used the occasion to call on other well-meaning Liberians to do their parts in helping their neighbors as the collective survivability of Liberians is one of the simple things.

Plans according to Ben are also underway to increase the distribution of rice and other food items to the blind and the disabled communities in Monrovia and its environs.