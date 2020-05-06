Mauritius: Personal Protective Equipment Available to Healthcare Personnel Since First Day of Curfew

5 May 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

At the time the curfew was declared due to Covid-19, on 23 March 2020, 651 000 surgical masks (disposable masks); 33 750 specialised masks including N95/FFP2; 12 300 gowns; 500 face shields; and 1399 goggles were available as personal protective equipment to the healthcare personnel.

These figures were provided, today, at the National Assembly, by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, in reply to a parliamentary question regarding the availability of the personal protective equipmenton the first day of the implementation of the curfew.

Dr Jagutpal also replied to parliamentary question with regard to the protocol developed since 25 March 2020 for the funeral of persons passing away as a result of Covid-19.He stated that the protocol which is comprehensive and well-detailed, even makes provision for religious rituals. The Minister tabled a copy of the protocol in the National Assembly.

Covid-19 situation report

According to a communiqué issued by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, this evening, no new Covid-19 case has been registered today. Out of the 332 positive cases recorded, 319 patients have been successfully treated and currently, there are only three active cases. Since the beginning of the outbreak in Mauritius, 19 681PCR tests have been carried out. After the launch of the mass testing for Covid-19 nine days ago, 31 305 frontliners have been screened through Rapid Antigen Tests. Covid-19 related deaths stand at ten and 100 passengers are under quarantine.

#ResOuLakaz #BeSafeMoris

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Kenyan Govt Demands Answers After Plane Shot Down in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.