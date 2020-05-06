Mauritius: Personal Protective Equipment Available to Healthcare Personnel Since First Day of Curfew

press release

At the time the curfew was declared due to Covid-19, on 23 March 2020, 651 000 surgical masks (disposable masks); 33 750 specialised masks including N95/FFP2; 12 300 gowns; 500 face shields; and 1399 goggles were available as personal protective equipment to the healthcare personnel.

These figures were provided, today, at the National Assembly, by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, in reply to a parliamentary question regarding the availability of the personal protective equipmenton the first day of the implementation of the curfew.

Dr Jagutpal also replied to parliamentary question with regard to the protocol developed since 25 March 2020 for the funeral of persons passing away as a result of Covid-19.He stated that the protocol which is comprehensive and well-detailed, even makes provision for religious rituals. The Minister tabled a copy of the protocol in the National Assembly.

Covid-19 situation report

According to a communiqué issued by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, this evening, no new Covid-19 case has been registered today. Out of the 332 positive cases recorded, 319 patients have been successfully treated and currently, there are only three active cases. Since the beginning of the outbreak in Mauritius, 19 681PCR tests have been carried out. After the launch of the mass testing for Covid-19 nine days ago, 31 305 frontliners have been screened through Rapid Antigen Tests. Covid-19 related deaths stand at ten and 100 passengers are under quarantine.

