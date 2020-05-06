Tanzanians Should Soldier On in Taking Health Precautions

6 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

AS we continue fighting against the Coronavirus, there are several words that hardly a day goes by without coming from the mouths of majority of Tanzanians, which include 'Barakoa' (face mask) and social distance.

Currently, social distancing is the need of the hour. The term, just like the other terms associated with the virus, has been used frequently in the past days.

However, unlike other countries, including our neighbors, from grocery shops to local markets, very few people follow guidelines and maintain at least two meters of distance.

Many countries around the world are now experiencing different measures in an attempt to enforce social distancing to slow the spread of Covid-19.

They range from ending mass gatherings, closing public spaces like leisure centres, pubs and clubs to closing schools, and in some places, a total lockdown, with people forced to stay indoors.

One of the main aims of social distancing is to "flatten the curve", which means delaying the spread of the virus so it reaches people more slowly.

The idea is to lengthen the time period over which the virus travels through a population and push the peak number of cases back so it appears later.

Despite the effort made by the government and stakeholders to drum the importance of wearing a face mask, still you will find people without one in places where there are many people, like in a bus or market place.

Whether we like it or not, face masks have become a symbol of the pandemic era, and a visual metaphor for the tiny, unseen viral foe that could be lurking around any corner.

While a few months ago anyone wearing a mask in public would have drawn stares in many countries unused to this behavior, they are now a reminder of the strange times we live in.

And as governments around the world start to ease their lockdowns to allow their citizens out to mingle in the wider world again, growing numbers of people opt to wear face masks in public.

Provided enough people wear masks when venturing out in public, it could have a dramatic impact on how quickly the coronavirus starts to spread again, particularly if combined with other measures such as social distancing and hand washing.

