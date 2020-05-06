Liberia: CBL Concludes Competitive Procurement Process for Printing of Liberian Dollar Banknotes

The CBL will, with the technical assistance of Kroll, track the shipment of the additional banknotes from the printer to the CBL's vaults, and into the banking system.

Central Bank of Liberia

The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) says it has completed a competitive bidding process for the printing of additional Liberian dollar banknotes aimed at providing the public increased access to Liberian Dollars.

Using enhanced procedures consistent with international best practices, the CBL reviewed the proposals submitted in response to a Request for Proposals (RFP), and selected the most competitive bid (Crane AB), based on cost and delivery time. As a result, the CBL intends to enter into a contract with Crane AB ("Crane") for the printing and delivery of 4 billion Liberian Dollars banknotes (in L$500 denomination). Under the terms of the contract, Crane will print and deliver the approved amount of banknotes to the CBL in Monrovia in a reasonable timeframe.

On March 12, 2020, the CBL issued an RFP, soliciting proposals for the printing of additional banknotes, with a deadline for responses on or before April 8, 2020. The CBL received proposals from potential currency printing firms in advance of the deadline. Five internationally reputable currency printing companies were invited to participate in the bidding process. Subsequently, a specially dedicated Procurement Committee for printing of the additional banknotes conducted a rigorous evaluation process of the proposals, focused on both financial and technical aspects against a set of detailed evaluation criteria. As a result of this process, Crane was recommended by the CBL Procurement Committee as the preferred supplier to print the additional banknotes with the technical advice of Kroll Associates Inc. ("Kroll").

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business Currencies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

CBL Executive Governor, J. Aloysius Tarlue, Jr., said the selection of Crane AB ('Crane') "is the result of a competitive and transparent procurement process that was opened to several major currency printers around the world." He added that to ensure the integrity of the process and its full compliance with internationally accepted standards, the CBL worked with a team from Kroll. He thanked the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for making the services of Kroll available to the CBL through a technical assistance program designed to enhance the CBL's institutional capabilities and overall operations.

The Executive Governor said "the CBL will keep the Liberian people fully informed of every step in the procurement process, up to and including the arrival and injection of the additional banknotes into the Liberian economy."

The CBL will, with the technical assistance of Kroll, track the shipment of the additional banknotes from the printer to the CBL's vaults, and into the banking system.

The additional banknotes will help address the lingering liquidity problem and provide the Liberian people easier access to the cash they need to pay for food, school fees, health care, and other essential products and services.