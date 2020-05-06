Rwanda: Ferwafa to Wait for Government's All Clear Before Resuming League

The local football governing body (Ferwafa) has said that it will wait for the government's Covid-19 prevention guidance before making any decision concerning the resumption of the Rwanda Premier League.

The topflight football league, and every other sports activity, has been at halt since March 15.

According to Francois Regis Uwayezu, the Ferwafa Secretary-General, "the top priority during this unprecedented time is to ensure safety of players, fans and all other stakeholders."

During a meeting of the Ferwafa executive committee, Uwayezu says that they gave themselves until May 30 to make the final decision on measures to be taken in relation to resuming or cancelling the season depending on recommendations from the government.

However, Times Sport understands that a number of possibilities were discussed including playing behind closed doors for the rest of the season, ending the league at match-day 24 where it currently is and crown leaders as champions or cancelling the season all together - with no title awarded or relegation for bottom sides.

Local giants APR top the table with 57 points and a game in hand, champions Rayon Sports are second with 51 points, while Police, at 44, and Mukura, at 41, are third and fourth, respectively.

CAF, the Confederation of African Football, had last week requested its member associations that they inform them of the final decision about their suspended domestic leagues due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are unable to make a final decision right now, and we have informed CAF. We have to wait and see how the (pandemic) situation will be in two weeks," Uwayezu further said, noting that Ferwafa will also need to first consult its members before deciding the course of action to take.

While most leagues are still undecided, some countries have seen their seasons cancelled such as Mauritius and Angola in Africa as well as Netherlands and Belgium in Europe, or prematurely ended such as Kenya and France.

In the case of premature ending of the season, the table leaders are awarded the title as champions, while no title is given out and no team is relegated in the case of cancellation.