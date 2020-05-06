Malawi: Gwamba Introduces Malawi Hip-Hop Awards

5 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Moses Nyirenda - Mana

One of the renowned hip-hop musicians in the country, Gwamba has introduced awards initiative dubbed 'Malawi Hip-hop Awards', as one way of promoting and motivating up-and-coming hip-hop artists as well as honoring the country's hip-hop music.

Gwamba: The awards launch will be in November

Gwamba said the program is set to be launched in November this year.

"We are launching these awards in November this year hopefully after the COVID-19 crisis is over and my plan is to make this initiative to be an annual event," Gwamba said.

The program for the initiative will be followed by; award show, cyphers and 13 categories which include; male and female hip-hop artist of the year, song of the year, album of the year, collabo of the year, lyricist of the year, rookie of the year and producer of the year.

There will be a fixed amount of money for the winners and patrons for the event will have the chance to vote for artist of their choice followed by professional judges.

"There will be a certain amount of money for each and every category and people will have the chance to vote for the artists who they think deserve to win.

"There will also be judges who will be chosen very carefully and these are people who follow Malawian hip-hop music and at the same time not affiliated to artists in a way that they can favor the artist, in this case it will be 50 percent votes and 50 percent judges," he said.

One of the country's hip-hop music followers, Davie Chikadza commented on Gwamba's facebook page on the post of the introduction of Malawi Hip-hop Awards, saying that the initiative would help to promote up and coming hip-hop artists and the entire hip-hop music in the country.

"The initiative is brilliant idea and will help to promote the country's hip-hop up and coming artists in a sense that they will work really hard to come up with the best music in order to win the awards.

"In the same way, the program would also put Malawi on the map in as far as hip-hop music is concerned," Chikadza said.

