Malawi: Court Convicts Malawi Red Cross Employees Over Theft

5 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Steve Chirombo- Mana

First Grade Magistrate's Court in Chikwawa District has convicted and sentenced Anderson Batumeyo, 38, and Kaliyofasi Njinga, 47, to three years imprisonment with hard labour for theft by servant contrary to Section 286 of the Penal Code.

The court, through state prosecutor Sergeant Stephene Genti heard that the convicts who were Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) employees working as an office assistant and a security guard respectively committed the offence between the month of January and March this year where they stole 209 bags of cement valued at K1.4 million belonging to MRCS in Chikwawa District.

Appearing before court, the two pleaded not guilty which prompted the state to parade four witnesses leading to their conviction.

In mitigation, the two told the court that they are first offenders and they are breadwinners for their families hence asked the court for a lenient sentence.

"My Lord, it would be necessary if you pass a stiff punishment to the offenders. Like anyone else, I should believe that the two misused their posts whilst on duty. On top of that, the stolen bags of cement were not recovered which is a loss to the organization.

"The stiff punishment will as such send as a warning to other would be offenders," prosecutor Genti told the court.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Gladstone Chirundu concurred with the state and sentenced each to three years imprisonment with hard labour.

Kaliyofasi Njinga hails from Lauji Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kasisi while Anderson Batumeyo hails from Kabudula Village in the area of TA Katunga, both from Chikwawa District.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Kenyan Govt Demands Answers After Plane Shot Down in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.