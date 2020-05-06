Namibia: NMH Cuts Staff Salaries

5 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Arlana Shikongo

Namibia Media Holdings (NMH) has announced plans to reduce employees' salaries by 20% in light of the economic decline the country is facing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued by its chief executive office Albe Botha on Tuesday, the company, which publishes the Namibian Sun, Allgemeine Zeitung and Republikein dailies, said they have reduced their working week from 45 to 36 hours, and have reduced employee remuneration accordingly.

"This, we hope, will be in line with our expectations of a slower economy over the next 90 days and beyond. We are aligning our productive hours to ensuring that service delivery continues on a sustainable basis in a struggling, slower economy," Botha said.

In order to mitigate the financial impact of this reduction on working hours, staff have been given the option of freezing their contributions to the pension fund and realigning their medical aid and social security contributions accordingly.

"This will effectively mean that the impact of employee's remuneration being reduced by 20% will only be around 10% of their take-home pay," Botha noted.

Botha said the salary cut takes into consideration the reduction in fuel prices and interest rates, as well as the 5% salary increase staff received in January, to place employees back on a 1 January 2020 living standard basis.

"This strategy has ensured that we can protect all the jobs at NMH in this transitional time and be able to assess the full impact of Covid-19 in a more stable environment in months to come without making short term, uninformed decisions on jobs.

Furthermore, Botha noted that business is not as usual and NMH will be realigning their business model to reflect the new realities of a smaller, more focused economy.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.