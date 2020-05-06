Namibia: NMH Cuts Staff Salaries

Namibia Media Holdings (NMH) has announced plans to reduce employees' salaries by 20% in light of the economic decline the country is facing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued by its chief executive office Albe Botha on Tuesday, the company, which publishes the Namibian Sun, Allgemeine Zeitung and Republikein dailies, said they have reduced their working week from 45 to 36 hours, and have reduced employee remuneration accordingly.

"This, we hope, will be in line with our expectations of a slower economy over the next 90 days and beyond. We are aligning our productive hours to ensuring that service delivery continues on a sustainable basis in a struggling, slower economy," Botha said.

In order to mitigate the financial impact of this reduction on working hours, staff have been given the option of freezing their contributions to the pension fund and realigning their medical aid and social security contributions accordingly.

"This will effectively mean that the impact of employee's remuneration being reduced by 20% will only be around 10% of their take-home pay," Botha noted.

Botha said the salary cut takes into consideration the reduction in fuel prices and interest rates, as well as the 5% salary increase staff received in January, to place employees back on a 1 January 2020 living standard basis.

"This strategy has ensured that we can protect all the jobs at NMH in this transitional time and be able to assess the full impact of Covid-19 in a more stable environment in months to come without making short term, uninformed decisions on jobs.

Furthermore, Botha noted that business is not as usual and NMH will be realigning their business model to reflect the new realities of a smaller, more focused economy.